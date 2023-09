Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 06:17 Hits: 2

Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema on Friday vowed the country's institutions would be more democratic, two days after heading a coup that ended 55 years of rule by the Bongo family.

