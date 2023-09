Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 20:18 Hits: 2

Japan is reluctant to acknowledge colonial-era violence, leaving the job of historical reckoning to individuals and civic groups. For Koreans investigating a 1923 massacre, it’s not just a matter of truth, but also one of dignity and survival.

