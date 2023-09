Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 08:32 Hits: 3

Following rapid, profound advances in artificial intelligence, governments around the world are considering how best to regulate the sector, and divergent approaches are already emerging. In the absence of a single universal model, governance of this world-changing technology is sure to be contested.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/ai-regulation-us-eu-china-challenges-opportunities-by-anu-bradford-2023-09