Biden Administration Sued as Thousands of Afghan Evacuees Are Detained Overseas Waiting for U.S. Entry

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 12:52 Hits: 2

More than two years after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan evacuees seeking to come to the United States remain arbitrarily detained in other countries like Qatar, Kosovo and the United Arab Emirates. Many of the Afghans are living in camps that are largely coordinated, facilitated or under the control of the U.S. government. The Center for Constitutional Rights and the civil rights group Muslim Advocates recently sued the Pentagon, State Department and the Department of Homeland Security seeking governmental records about the relocation and detention of Afghan evacuees. “What this lawsuit hopes to achieve is to provide more information to humanitarian, human rights and civil society organizations … to intervene and prevent the continued detention of these Afghan civilians,” says CCR attorney Sadaf Doost.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/9/1/afghan_refugees_united_states_third_country