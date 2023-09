Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 09:18 Hits: 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has seen its lowest approval ratings since coming to power in 2021. The far-right continues to see a surge in support.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/satisfaction-in-german-government-plummets/a-66690143?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf