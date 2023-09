Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 10:09 Hits: 3

Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra had his prison sentence cut from eight years to one by the king on Friday, just days after he returned from 15 years in exile.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230901-thai-king-reduces-former-pm-thaksin-shinawatra-s-prison-sentence-to-one-year