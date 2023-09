Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 18:55 Hits: 2

The first official plan to search for those Chileans who disappeared during the country’s dictatorship strengthens the role of truth in how post-conflict nations seek reconciliation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0831/Chile-s-light-of-truth-on-a-dark-past?icid=rss