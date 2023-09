Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 19:08 Hits: 2

Vladimir Putin has strengthened his domestic position in the wake of a June mercenary mutiny, but Russia’s overall geopolitical standing is falling.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2023/0831/Putin-rebounds-at-home-but-global-ambitions-stymied?icid=rss