Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 08:48 Hits: 2

Instead of ushering in the “perpetual peace” Europeans had anticipated, the end of the Cold War gave rise to a multipolar world marked by the escalating rivalry between the United States and China. To survive and assert their influence on the global stage, European countries must bolster their military deterrence capabilities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-power-in-multipolar-world-by-joschka-fischer-2023-09