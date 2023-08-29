Jacksonville Shooting: Rep. Maxwell Frost Blasts DeSantis for Pushing Bigotry Ignoring Gun Violence

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 12:53 Hits: 5

Congressmember Maxwell Frost of Florida says this weekend’s shooting in Jacksonville, carried out by a white supremacist who targeted Black people at a dollar store, did not happen in isolation. He points to Republican efforts to loosen gun laws and racist rhetoric from party leaders as part of the problem of far-right violence. “All of these things are connected,” says Frost, who also applauded people for booing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a prayer vigil in Jacksonville. “In moments like these, we have to stand strong on ensuring that leaders who contributed to the problem can’t use our communities as campaign stops.”

