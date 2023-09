Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 08:22 Hits: 4

Reports of sexual harassment and even violence have shaken chess since mid-February. Those affected are speaking out and are demanding consequences. In the meantime, more and more cases have come to light.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chess-and-sexism-can-the-sport-be-made-safer-for-women/a-66685808?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf