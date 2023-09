Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 02:52 Hits: 3

Ecuador's fragile security situation was underscored Thursday by a series of car bombings and the hostage-taking of more than 50 law enforcement officers inside various prisons, just weeks after the country was shaken by the assassination of a presidential candidate.

