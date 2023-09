Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 04:15 Hits: 2

Tens of millions of people in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and other southern Chinese megacities sheltered indoors Friday as Super Typhoon Saola threatened to become the strongest storm to hit the region in decades.

