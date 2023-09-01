The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

🔴 Live: Russian missile hits central Ukraine as Moscow reports drone attacks

🔴 Live: Russian missile hits central Ukraine as Moscow reports drone attacks Russian forces struck a private enterprise with a long-range cruise missile overnight in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, causing an unspecified number of injuries, the local governor said Friday. Earlier, Russian officials said a drone attack damaged a building in a southwestern town near the Kursk nuclear power station. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

