Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 08:24 Hits: 3

BAE manufactured much of the hardware the UK and other governments provided to Ukraine as it fends off Russian invasion.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/1/top-priority-british-defence-firm-bae-sets-up-ukraine-arms-facility?traffic_source=rss