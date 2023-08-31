The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Closing the Clean-Tech Gap

The energy sins of the past have led many European countries – including the United Kingdom – to focus exclusively on decarbonizing their domestic economies. But these governments should instead develop technological solutions that drive economic growth at home while also supporting the green-energy transition abroad.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-eu-must-develop-technological-solutions-to-climate-change-by-benedict-macon-cooney-1-and-tone-langengen-1-2023-08

