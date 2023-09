Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 10:40 Hits: 6

Following the gruesome 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the United Kingdom provided much-needed moral leadership by launching a global campaign to promote media freedom. But the UK’s decision to invite the Saudi Crown Prince, who is suspected of ordering the murder, devalues the efforts of all who supported the campaign.

