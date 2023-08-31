Governor smacks down Trump for 'end run' attempt to derail Fani Willis

Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 17:11 Hits: 3

Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp delivered scathing criticism of a Republican lawmaker attempting a possibly "unconstitutional" "end-run" around state law in his efforts to discipline, delegitimize, defund, and derail Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her RICO prosecution of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants for alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election. His rebuke also included the ex-president.

"There have been calls by one individual in the General Assembly and echoed outside of the these walls by the former president for a special session that would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government,:" Governor Kemp said during a press conference on tropical storm Idalia.

Although the governor did not mention any lawmaker by name, Republican state Senator Colton Moore this week likened Willis' prosecution to "Nazi Germany" and "Nazism," as he delivered a thinly-veiled threat of violence and civil war in his call to defund Willis.

Local Georgia station WSB, reporting on Kemp's remarks, says the governor "is telling several far-right Georgia lawmakers to lay off the calls to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis."

"Georgia Sen. Colton Moore has led a charge via a letter to Kemp requesting a special legislative session to impeach Willis after a grand jury handed up an indictment against former President Trump and 18 of his allies in the state and beyond alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia," WSB reported.

“Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle,” Senator Moore said recently. “I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so, and the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars.”

He added, “it’s just like Nazi Germany. I mean, they want to call us the Nazis and their actions are Nazism.”

In his strong rebuke, Gov. Kemp said he wanted "to speak to some history that's trying to repeat itself over the last few days here in Georgia. Many of you will recall that in the final weeks of 2020, I clearly and repeatedly said that I would not be calling a special session of the General Assembly to overturn the 2020 election results because such an action would have been unconstitutional. It was that simple. Fast forward [to] today. Nearly three years later, memories are fading fast."

And while he also criticized Willis' "highly charged indictments and trials in the middle of an election," Kemp made clear he has "not seen any evidence that D.A. Willis's actions or lack thereof warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission." He added, "a special session of the General Assembly to end-run around this law is not feasible, and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."

