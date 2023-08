Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:45 Hits: 2

Niger's military junta said it revoked the diplomatic immunity of France's ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the country, according to a statement. The French foreign ministry has said the junta, which seized power last month, has "no authority" to expel the French ambassador.

