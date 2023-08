Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 14:35 Hits: 2

The African Union's Peace and Security Council said Thursday it had decided to "immediately suspend" Gabon following a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo. The decision came as the junta that took power announced it would respect Gabon’s commitments at home and abroad in a bid to reassure the international community.

