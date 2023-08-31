Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 15:50 Hits: 2

A few days after the plane crash that killed Russian oligarch and head of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin, two videos emerged online showing the destruction of cemeteries for Wagner mercenaries – or so social media users claimed. Some people are saying that this destruction is part of a Russian campaign to erase any sign of the powerful Wagner Group in Russia after Prigozhin led a short-lived rebellion against the country’s military leadership. Our research currently shows no link between what is happening in the cemeteries and the plane crash.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20230831-what-do-we-know-about-the-videos-allegedly-showing-destroyed-wagner-cemeteries