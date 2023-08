Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 17:10 Hits: 2

NAIROBI, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Kenya requires 33.29 billion shillings (about 229 million U.S. dollars) for drought mitigation in arid areas, where some 2.8 million people are still facing hunger, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/09/01/kenya-says-needs-229-mln-usd-for-drought-mitigation