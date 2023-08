Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 17:26 Hits: 2

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "a set of concrete proposals" aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/09/01/un-chief-sends-russia-bid-to-revive-black-sea-grain-deal