Watch: Mitch McConnell appears to again suffer 'freezing' episode during press conference

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 17:47 Hits: 2

Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to suffer yet another "freezing" episode while talking Wednesday afternoon.

He "appeared to freeze again while taking questions from reporters in Covington, KY. McConnell didn't respond to a question on re-election. He had to be told the question by an aide. He did not respond for more than 30 secs," reported NBC News' Ryan Nobles via social media.

"At one point the aide asked the reporters for a minute.. McConnell then said 'Ok' and took two more questions," Nobles continued, noting "both of which had to be repeated to him by the aide."

"The press gaggle came after McConnell gave a lengthy speech to a local group and took questions at the end without any trouble," Nobles said. "He told the group that he expected a continuing resolution to deal with the budget situation and described it as a 'pretty big mess.'"

RELATED: Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported

In late July McConnell abruptly “froze” mid-sentence for almost 20 seconds during a news conference.

Watch video of Leader McConnell from Wednesday below or at this link.



— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023



— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) Here's more of what we saw at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum. Hoping Sen. McConnell is able to take some time to rest @WLWT pic.twitter.com/wU91yTIDZk — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Read more https://www.alternet.org/mcconnell-freezes-on-camera/