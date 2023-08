Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 08:27 Hits: 2

A year ago, Russia stopped gas flows to the EU via the Nord Stream pipeline to inflict pain on the bloc for its overwhelming support for Ukraine. The weaponization of its gas supplies has ended up hurting Moscow more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-gas-supply-when-russia-went-into-self-destruct-mode/a-66668256?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf