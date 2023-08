Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 09:15 Hits: 4

Despite a drop in energy prices, the European Central Bank said inflation in the 20 Eurozone countries was steady at 5.3% in August. The bank might pause its periodic rate hikes, which it had adopted to slow inflation.

