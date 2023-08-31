The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

🔴 Live: Turkish foreign minister in Moscow for talks on Black Sea grain deal Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will begin a two-day visit to Moscow starting Thursday with the Black Sea grain deal on top of the agenda, Russia’s foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. Turkey had helped to broker the original deal which had enabled Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports until Russia pulled out in July. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

