Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 07:44 Hits: 2

The southwest monsoon that farmers rely on for summer harvest was scanty this year due to the El Nino weather pattern.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/8/31/photos-harvest-is-so-bad-drought-hits-livelihood-of-sri-lankan-farmers?traffic_source=rss