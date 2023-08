Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 08:06 Hits: 2

The BRICS group's planned enlargement is a missed opportunity. The world does not need more countries to fall under Chinese and Russian influence, or to align against the United States; rather, it needs a genuinely independent third grouping that can provide emerging economies a counterweight against both camps.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brics-expansion-wrong-for-emerging-economies-by-daron-acemoglu-2023-08