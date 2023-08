Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 01:32 Hits: 2

A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States has traveled thousands of miles to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230830-chilean-kidnapped-at-birth-during-dictatorship-meets-mother-after-42-years