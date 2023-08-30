The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Gabon general named ‘transitional president’ by attempted coup leaders

Category: World Hits: 2

Gabon general named ‘transitional president’ by attempted coup leaders Gabon’s junta named General Brice Oligui Nguema as transition leader, soldiers said on national television on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after President Ali Bongo appeared in a video and called on his "friends" to "make noise" after military officers in the Central African state staged a coup attempt. Read our live blog below to see how all the day’s events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230830-gabonese-soldiers-announce-they-have-seized-power-on-tv-after-election-results-announced

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version