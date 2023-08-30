Gabon general named ‘transitional president’ by attempted coup leaders

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 05:00 Hits: 2

Gabon’s junta named General Brice Oligui Nguema as transition leader, soldiers said on national television on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after President Ali Bongo appeared in a video and called on his "friends" to "make noise" after military officers in the Central African state staged a coup attempt. Read our live blog below to see how all the day’s events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

