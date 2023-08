Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 10:01 Hits: 2

President Emmanuel Macron met leaders of all of France's political parties Wednesday, including his most bitter opponents, outside Paris in a bid to break the deadlock of a hung parliament.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230830-macron-meets-opposition-chiefs-to-break-french-political-deadlock