Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 20:51 Hits: 4

NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar lost in late trading on Wednesday, as new data indicated that the U.S. economy may not be as hot as previously thought. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/31/us-dollar-falls-as-data-show-us-economy-cooling