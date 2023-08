Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 21:38 Hits: 4

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Thursday it has conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating strikes on South Korea's command posts and airfields in a "warning" against the United States' deployment of strategic bombers to the region, state media reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/31/north-korea-says-it-conducted-tactical-nuclear-strike-drill