Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Javier Milei, the right-wing Argentine populist and presidential hopeful, is being touted by some as the man who will save his country’s economy. But Milei’s main calling card is not the soundness of his policies – some of which are truly bizarre – but his performance of indignation.

