Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 18:39 Hits: 3

A group of military officers in Gabon said they had dissolved state institutions and placed President Bongo under house arrest. The ousted leader has called for his supporters to "make noise."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gabon-coup-military-seizes-power-after-reelection-of-ali-bongo/a-66668078?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf