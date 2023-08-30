Attempted coup in Gabon aims to remove President Ali Bongo from power and end 50-year dynasty

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 15:12 Hits: 3

Leading military figures in Gabon announced on Wednesday that they had placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest in a bid to remove him from power after 14 years. The attempted coup comes days after Bongo was re-elected as president for the third time – a role he inherited from his father, former president Omar Bongo.

