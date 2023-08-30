‘Intentional cruelty’: Taliban bars dozens of Afghan women from studying abroad

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 15:16 Hits: 3

Two years after their power takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban continues its crackdown on Afghan women’s rights. In recent weeks, the Islamist regime has banned women from public parks and stopped dozens from going abroad on scholarships. Human Rights Watch’s Heather Barr says these decisions make it seem like the Taliban is engaging in acts of “intentional cruelty” to Afghan women.

