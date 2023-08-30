The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Intentional cruelty’: Taliban bars dozens of Afghan women from studying abroad Two years after their power takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban continues its crackdown on Afghan women’s rights. In recent weeks, the Islamist regime has banned women from public parks and stopped dozens from going abroad on scholarships. Human Rights Watch’s Heather Barr says these decisions make it seem like the Taliban is engaging in acts of “intentional cruelty” to Afghan women.

