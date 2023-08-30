Coup attempt in Gabon: A ‘feeling of liberation’ but also ‘concerns for democracy’

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 16:23 Hits: 3

When leading military figures in Gabon announced on August 30 that they had placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest in a bid to remove him from power after 14 years, thousands of Gabonese took to the streets to demonstrate their support for the military. Videos show demonstrators singing the national anthem and celebrating the military, as the head of the Republican Guard was carried away in triumph by his men. FRANCE 24's Observers in Gabon told us how they feel: some are enthusiastic while others are much more wary of the military's intentions.

