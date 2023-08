Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 20:01 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Infected chicken meat is suspected to be the source of salmonella outbreaks in 11 European countries, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/31/infected-poultry-meat-possible-source-of-salmonella-outbreaks-in-europe-ecdc