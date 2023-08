Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 20:06 Hits: 4

BEIRUT, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Wednesday said it is seeking 15.5 million U.S. dollars to address the emerging needs arising from armed clashes in Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. Read full story

