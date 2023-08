Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 19:30 Hits: 3

The number of speakers of “na-našo,” a centuries-old Croatian dialect found in Italy’s Molise region, is dwindling. But young people brought up in the language are determined to see it survive.

