Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

With the war in Ukraine still raging, US Republicans in thrall to Donald Trump’s lies, and climate change wreaking havoc worldwide, news headlines provide little cause for optimism. But the unwavering democratic spirit of Hong Kong dissident Jimmy Lai serves as a reminder of the indomitable nature of the human spirit.

