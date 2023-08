Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 15:37 Hits: 3

Governments impose rigorous demands on private entities to provide accrual-basis accounting, including an audited balance sheet showing all financial and real assets and liabilities that define conventional net worth. Yet their own balance sheets rarely meet the same standards, undermining economic governance and management.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/public-sector-accounting-deep-flaws-conventional-balance-sheets-by-willem-h-buiter-2023-08