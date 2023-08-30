The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Texas Rep. Greg Casar Condemns Gov. Greg Abbott's Dangerous Stunts at the Border

We continue our discussion with Congressmember Greg Casar of Texas about U.S. policy in Latin America by looking at one of its long-term effects: migration to the U.S. As people flee instability in their home countries brought about by U.S. trade and military policy, U.S. border authorities have implemented increasingly dangerous measures to stop migrants from traveling safely, including a deadly floating barrier of circular saw blades in the Rio Grande. This is all fueled by racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric spouted by right-wing extremists and politicians, whom Casar characterizes as “the arsonists​​ trying to blame the firefighters for the flames.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/8/30/greg_casar_texas_border_immigration

