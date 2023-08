Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 09:09 Hits: 2

Russia's top domestic security agency said a detained former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok is accused of collecting information about Russia's action in Ukraine and related issues for U.S. diplomats.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-united-states-accused-spying-vladivostok/32567823.html