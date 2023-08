Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 09:42 Hits: 2

Rights activists says migrants from Central Asian countries are being pressured into signing contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry as the Kremlin tries to bolster the pool of recruits to help fight its war against Ukraine.

