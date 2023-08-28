Trump lashes out at House Republicans: Biden ASAP or 'fade into oblivion'

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 10:27 Hits: 3

While facing four criminal indictments, twice-impeached former President Donald Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden are the ones guilty of criminal wrongdoing. And he is pressuring Republicans in Congress — including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) — to impeach the president sooner rather than later.

Trump, in an August 27 post on his Truth Social platform, wrote that "well meaning" House Republicans "keep talking about an Impeachment ‘Inquiry’ on Crooked Joe Biden” but complained that they need to be moving much faster. Trump, offering no evidence, claimed that President Biden has accepted bribes from Ukrainian officials and called him a "Stone Cold Crook."

Trump wrote, "Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

In a late August appearance on Fox News, McCarthy told host Maria Bartiromo that "a culture of corruption" has been "happening within the entire Biden family." But Trump believes that McCarthy and his House Republican allies are moving too slowly with their anti-Biden efforts.

READ MORE:Jack Smith seeks protective order citing Trump's threat on Truth Social

Read more https://www.alternet.org/trump-2664538038/