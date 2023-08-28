Mysterious 'gloop' sounds reported in latest search for mythical Loch Ness Monster

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 11:12 Hits: 3

The Loch Ness Monster has been a part of Scottish folklore since at the least the early 1930s, and the legend persists. In late August, according to the Daily Beast, hundreds of people ventured to Scotland to search for the mythical sea creature.

The search was conducted by the Loch Ness Centre and a group of researchers called Loch Ness Exploration. The researchers said that "four very distinctive noises" or "gloops" were heard on Friday, August 25, but when they returned two days later on August 27, the Beast reports, no more sounds were heard.

This was the largest hunt for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s, although the legend pre-dates that decade.

The name Loch Ness Monster emerged in the early 1930s, when claims that a "monster fish" or "sea serpent" had been spotted in the Scottish Highlands. However, a famous 1934 black-and-white photograph of the alleged sea creature was exposed as a hoax.

Before that — going back to the 6th Century AD — there were claims of a sea beast living in the Scottish Highlands.

