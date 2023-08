Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 09:01 Hits: 3

Bavarian deputy premier Hubert Aiwanger of the Free Voters party has been accused of authoring an antisemitic leaflet in his school days. His coalition partner is calling for him to give "comprehensive" answers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bavarian-premier-summons-aiwanger-over-antisemitism-scandal/a-66645854?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf